Strs Ohio Buys 9,200 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 270.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,140,000 after acquiring an additional 102,183 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 18,837.2% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 640,464 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,818,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 49.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

