Strs Ohio Has $1.43 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after acquiring an additional 457,536 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 354.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $24,455,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 349.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

