Strs Ohio Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,764,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 793,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 360,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

