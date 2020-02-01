Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 370.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 195.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Genpact by 134.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on G shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

