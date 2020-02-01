Strs Ohio Invests $1.65 Million in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,696,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,004,694 shares of company stock worth $415,232,337.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

