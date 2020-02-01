Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $243.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $239.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,658. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.50. Stryker has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 85.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1,152.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 163,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after purchasing an additional 150,105 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

