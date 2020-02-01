Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $7.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.18. 940,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,557. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $178.73 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

