Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,456 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.44. 1,216,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

