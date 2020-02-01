Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $101,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,829 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 38,085 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Lincoln National stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,984. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

