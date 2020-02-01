Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,517,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after buying an additional 1,780,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $119.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,776. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.37 and a 52-week high of $119.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

