Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 99,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,156,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.