Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,113 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.86. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

