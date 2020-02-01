Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes $164,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.10. 59,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,125. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $178.35 and a 12-month high of $222.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

