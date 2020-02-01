SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SUMCO CORP/ADR alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SUMCO CORP/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMCO CORP/ADR (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.