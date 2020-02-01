Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INN. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

INN opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

