Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $39,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $120,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 61.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $83,000. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 306,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $298.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,916.67%.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

