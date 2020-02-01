Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 721,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $87,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SUI opened at $162.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.17. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $106.77 and a 1 year high of $166.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

