Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.90

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.90 and traded as low as $14.06. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 46,584 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.