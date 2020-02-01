Sunburst Financial Group LLC Invests $3.36 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.53. 30,414,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,565,777. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.