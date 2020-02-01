Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,189. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CSL traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.23. 781,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $164.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

