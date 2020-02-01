Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. 2,565,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,300. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $94.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.90.

