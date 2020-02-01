SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $510.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

