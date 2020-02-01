Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading Up 5.2%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 706,756 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,350,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 58,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 563,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.