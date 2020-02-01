SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of SurModics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of SRDX stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $39.39. 74,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,219. The firm has a market cap of $543.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.99. SurModics has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. SurModics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Analysts forecast that SurModics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,963.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SurModics during the third quarter valued at $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

