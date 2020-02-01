Svb Leerink Increases Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Price Target to $7.00

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its price target raised by Svb Leerink from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADRO. Cowen downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $1.68. 3,484,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Aduro BioTech has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 121.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

