SwiftCash (SWIFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $146.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $52,971.00 and $146.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 113,609,209 coins and its circulating supply is 112,888,778 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

