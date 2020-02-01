Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYBX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

SYBX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 641,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,167. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.61.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 113,665 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

