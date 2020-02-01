T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.98. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,039,849 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. On average, analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

