Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,114,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

