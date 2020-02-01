Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Tapestry also reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. 4,949,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.