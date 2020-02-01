Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TH. Oppenheimer downgraded Target Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE TH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. 189,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,767. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 million.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 8,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $42,617.00. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.