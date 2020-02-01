Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.50

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

