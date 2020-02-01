TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMTD. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,790,000 after buying an additional 5,866,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,211,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,584,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.