TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. 1,888,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,269. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $79.53 and a one year high of $101.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

