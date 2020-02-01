TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after buying an additional 5,124,716 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,547,000 after buying an additional 2,117,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,833.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 767,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 727,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 826.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 462,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,928.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bernstein Bank lowered TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FTI opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

