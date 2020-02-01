Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,611,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,950,000 after acquiring an additional 388,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $430,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

