Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
