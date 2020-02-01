Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

