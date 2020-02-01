Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Tenaga Nasional Bhd stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $13.77.
Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile
See Also: What is an overbought condition?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.