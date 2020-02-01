Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Get Tenaga Nasional Bhd alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.