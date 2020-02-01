Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.69. 3,149,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,542,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

