Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0432 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $991,497.00 and approximately $798.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,388.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.07 or 0.04022439 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00696694 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

