Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $750.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $515.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $650.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

