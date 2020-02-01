Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $210,320.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,058.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

