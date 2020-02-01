The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

