The Local Shopping REIT (LON:LSR) Releases Earnings Results

The Local Shopping REIT (LON:LSR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.34) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.34. The Local Shopping REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

Get The Local Shopping REIT alerts:

The Local Shopping REIT Company Profile

The Local Shopping REIT plc was founded in January 2005 with the objective of building a portfolio of properties and letting units in the convenience shopping market. LSR was floated on the London Stock Exchange in May 2007. In the latter part of that year the Company adjusted its property purchasing programme in response to the downturn in the UK property market, focusing activities on active asset management.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Local Shopping REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Local Shopping REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.