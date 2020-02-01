TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 45.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 77.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.