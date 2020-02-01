TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Down 5.1%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 3,363,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,448,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $638.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 432,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

