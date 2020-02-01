Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Shares Gap Down to $333.89

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $345.78, but opened at $333.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares last traded at $319.86, with a volume of 3,669,669 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.