TheStreet Upgrades Loews (NYSE:L) to B

Loews (NYSE:L) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE L traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after buying an additional 160,381 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 27.5% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after buying an additional 260,234 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

