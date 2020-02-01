Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TBLMY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.72. 853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

