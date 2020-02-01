Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) traded down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.54, 4,080,053 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,873,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,219. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tilray by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Tilray by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

